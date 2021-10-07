CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Virginia Beach

 6 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Virginia Beach Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Virginia Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cJyK6jZ00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 75 °F, low 70 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

