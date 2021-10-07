4-Day Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
