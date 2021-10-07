4-Day Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



