Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.