El Paso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
