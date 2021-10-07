Kansas City Weather Forecast
KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0