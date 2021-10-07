CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Merrill’s ‘Thank You’ to Staff: $200 If You Confirm Vaccination

By editorial@financialadvisoriq.com
financialadvisoriq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrill Lynch Wealth Management is offering $200 to branch office staff who confirm that they are vaccinated against Covid-19 and are “consistently” back in the office. Staff must be fully vaccinated and go into the office a minimum of eight times by mid-November to receive the payment, according to a Merrill spokesperson.

financialadvisoriq.com

Comments / 0

Related
financialadvisoriq.com

Janney Adds 21 FAs with $3.1B+ in Client Assets

Janney Montgomery Scott says it has added the most financial advisors in a single quarter since 2017. In all, 21 advisors, as well as 11 private client associates, joined the firm in the third quarter this year, representing more than $3.1 billion in total client assets, according to Janney. The...
ROANOKE, VA
financialadvisoriq.com

SEC Enforcement Chief Advocates for 'Penalties That Actually Deter'

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s chief of enforcement believes being proactive about potential securities violations is essential to protecting investors — but so is adequate punishment for bad actors, particularly recidivists. Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, stressed the importance of monetary penalties in its arsenal —...
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

SEC Chair Flags Conflicts, Investor ‘Tradeoffs’ in Digital Advice

Online brokerages and robo advisors that rely on a “psychological nudges” to spur investors into action face an internal tension: how to best deliver alpha to clients versus ensuring profits for themselves, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Tuesday. And for investors, relying on digital engagement practices designed...
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

LPL Lands $200M Morgan Stanley FA

LPL Financial says it has recruited a Morgan Stanley vet with roughly $200 million in brokerage and retirement plan assets to its broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor and custodial platforms. Douglas Chin, based in Red Bank, New Jersey, is affiliating with Gladstone Wealth Partners, on LPL’s hybrid RIA platform, the...
RED BANK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpl Financial#Sec#Mergers And Acquisitions#Advisorhub#Fa Iq
financialadvisoriq.com

JPMorgan Chief: Bitcoin Is ‘Worthless,’ Cigarettes Bad for You, Too

JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon has not changed his low opinion of Bitcoin despite his bank's embrace of the cryptocurrency among its offerings, according to news reports. "I personally think that bitcoin is worthless," Dimon said Monday at an Institute of International Finance event held online Monday, according to...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

Schwab Names New President

Charles Schwab has announced that Rick Wurster has been promoted to president, taking a title most recently held by chief executive officer Walt Bettinger. Wurster will report to Bettinger, who has served as president since 2007 and became CEO in 2008. Wurster currently leads Schwab Asset Management, which includes the...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

LPL OSJ Helps $480M FA Team Go Indie

Independent Advisor Alliance, an office of supervisory jurisdiction on LPL Financial’s platform, says a veteran financial advisor has launched a new independent practice on IAA’s network of independent advisors. Montague Boyd has formed The 680 Group to offer wealth, estate and tax planning services to clients in the Atlanta area,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
financialadvisoriq.com

Client ESG Interest Outpacing Advisor Know-How: Study

Interest in sustainable investments among investors has increased, yet most registered investment advisors are still unprepared to recommend them to clients, according to a report from SEI. One-third of 800 RIAs surveyed by SEI in late 2020 cited growing client interest in sustainable investing amid the Covid-19 pandemic and as...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
GOBankingRates

22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor -- a rate that barely constitutes a living wage in many states. A family of four relying upon the minimum wage...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

Too Much of a Good Thing? Pruning the Thicket of Models in Your Practice

Model portfolios make it easy for advisors to put their clients’ money to work and focus on other tasks. But the explosion of choices for cheap and efficient asset allocation blueprints – most of which rely largely on ETFs – has created an unwieldy collection of packaged portfolios in some advisors’ practices, according to one asset manager.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy