Fresno Daily Weather Forecast
FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight Chance of Light Rain then Sunny
- High 70 °F, low
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
