Milwaukee Weather Forecast

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy Fog High 69 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



