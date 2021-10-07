Milwaukee Weather Forecast
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy Fog
- High 69 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
