Washington Daily Weather Forecast
WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly Cloudy
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
