The world’s 1st malaria vaccine gets a green light from the World Health Organization

By Jason Beaubien
WAMU
 6 days ago

The World Health Organization has given approval for the world’s first malaria vaccine. Malaria kills hundreds of thousands of people every year, with at least half being children under age 5. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

New Scientist

World's first malaria vaccine approved for use in children in Africa

The world’s first malaria vaccine has been approved for general use in children in sub-Saharan Africa, along with other regions with moderate to high rates of the disease.“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said in a statement.
HEALTH
happymag.tv

World’s first Malaria Vaccine receives WHO endorsement

WHO has endorsed the widespread rollout of the first Malaria vaccine this week as experts say it will save thousands of lives each year. After a successful trial program in Africa that began in 2019, The World Health Organisation has given the green light to a global rollout of the malaria vaccine.
HEALTH
Columbian

U.N. endorses world’s 1st malaria shot

LONDON — The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the world’s first malaria vaccine and said it should be given to children across Africa in the hope that it will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called it “a historic...
WORLD
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
