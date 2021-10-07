Weather Forecast For Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0