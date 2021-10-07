Weather Forecast For Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.