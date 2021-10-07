Columbus Daily Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
