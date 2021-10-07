Weather Forecast For Tucson

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.