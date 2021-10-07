4-Day Weather Forecast For Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0