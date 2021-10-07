4-Day Weather Forecast For Austin
AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny
- High 88 °F, low
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
