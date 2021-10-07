Cloudy forecast for Minneapolis — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Minneapolis Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Minneapolis:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



