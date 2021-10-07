Denver Weather Forecast
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight Chance of Rain Showers then Mostly Cloudy
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0