San Diego Weather Forecast
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy drizzle during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
