4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



