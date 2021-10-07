4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 2