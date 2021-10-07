CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thursday rain in Los Angeles: Ideas to make the most of it

Los Angeles News Beat
 6 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Los Angeles Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Los Angeles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cJyH8be00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

