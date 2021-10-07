CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

 6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cJyGo9K00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

