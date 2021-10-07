Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.