Daily Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0