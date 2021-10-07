Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
