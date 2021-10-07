CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

 6 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cJyGWD800

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINCOLN, NE
