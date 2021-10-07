3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oakland Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakland:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F 3 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.