CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Druid Software recruited by Proximus and BICS to enable private-public 5G SA roaming

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland-based private core network provider Druid Software has been recruited by Proximus to serve enterprise customers running private 4G and 5G installations. It has been working with the Belgian network operator, along with its international roaming business BICS, to test outbound roaming between public 5G SA networks, as well as to enable enterprises to roam between private and public network infrastructure.

enterpriseiotinsights.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Chen Xinyu: Building a Lightweight Private 5G to Accelerate the Launch of Industrial Applications

PARTNER FEATURE: It is widely accepted in the industry that the value of 5G lies in the vertical industry market, compared with previous generations of wireless technologies. Over the past two years, operators have worked with enterprises in the ecological chain to build 5G networks and have developed 400 million users. Meanwhile, they have continuously expanded vertical industries, and have created tens of thousands of 5G industry application cases, covering 22 key industries of national economy such as steel, grid and mine.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Airspan and Druid, joined at hip, to supply private 5G system for German SI Opticoms

Private networking duo Airspan Networks and Druid Software, providing cellular radio access (RAN) and core network solutions, find themselves together again in Germany, this time with Munich-based system integrator (SI) Opticoms at its new 5G co-creation lab in the Bavarian capital. Opticoms is betting on high demand for private 5G...
COMPUTERS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

76% of Manufacturers Plan to Use Private 5G Networks by 2024

Nearly 76% of manufacturers plan to use private 5G by 2024, according to Accedian. Despite overwhelming inclination, barriers to adoption remain, including high cost, deployment difficulty and management complexity. “5G is set to transform industries, and no sector is more ripe for this than manufacturing,” says Sergio Bea, VP of...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

KDDI taps Samsung to enable mid-band 5G net spectrum

Samsung Electronics is to deploy its cloud-native, fully virtualised radio access network (vRAN) solutions in the 5G network of Japanese operator KDDI working in the key mid-band spectrum, which will be the premium frequency band to demonstrate the benefits of 5G applications and use cases for the short to mid-term.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proximus#5g#Access Network#Communications System#Bics#G Sa#Belgian#Irish#Sepp
telecoms.com

Enterprise private 5G networks will help reshape how business gets done

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Honoré LaBourdette, VP of Telco, Media & Entertainment at Red Hat, argues that the opportunity for service providers lies in helping industries make smarter, faster decisions. Looking back at 5G roadmaps...
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Orange combines with IoT Continuum bandmates on pre-certified LTE-M trackers

Swedish tracker company C Security Systems has appointed Orange Business Services, together with its bandmates in the recently-formed IoT Continuum initiative, to accelerate delivery of LTE-M trackers in Europe. C Security Systems, headquartered in Stockholm, specializes in tracking devices for boats, pets, and agricultural livestock. IoT Continuum is a partnership...
TECHNOLOGY
smarteranalyst.com

Upstart Launches Auto Retail Software to Enable Superior Car Buying Experience

Upstart (UPST) announced the launch of Upstart Auto Retail software with AI-enabled auto loans. Notably, dealers will be able to provide a fully comprehensive shopping experience that consumers demand, from shopping and vehicle selection to financing and check-out. So far in 2021, the company noticed that the registration of dealerships...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Huawei
thefastmode.com

Telstra to Offer 5G-enabled Edge Compute Solution with Ericsson & Microsoft

Telstra Purple plans to offer Australia’s first 5G-enabled edge compute solution for enterprises through a collaboration between Telstra, Microsoft and Ericsson. Telstra’s edge compute solutions will extend private connectivity and cloud services to the network edge, bringing compute, storage and marketplace services closer to customers. Branch Offload will use a range of technologies including Telstra’s 5G and fixed connectivity, Microsoft Azure Stack Edge for edge compute, Secure Edge, SD-WAN and service orchestration, and will be delivered as a managed service from Telstra Purple.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Satellite IoT market to hit 15.7m connections in 2025, growing 35.8% per year

The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound rate of 35.8 percent per year to reach 15.7 million in 2025, from around 3.4 million in 2020. Analyst firm Berg Insight, with a new research report, said the market for satellite IoT communications is growing at a “good, steady pace”, even despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on demand-side business priorities and supply-side manufacturing and logistics in the broader IoT sector.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Nokia adds third-party apps to MXIE edge system, claims 100Gbps on single 5G server

Nokia has added a number of applications from third-party Industry 4.0 vendors to its new MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) solution, released last week, including PTC’s ThingWorx IoT platform and Kepware industrial connectivity engine, plus the Linux Foundation’s Fledge framework for IT/OT data aggregation. It also confirmed Microsoft’s Azure edge portfolio is available ‘out-of-the-box’, and said it will bundle ’connectors’ for industrial IoT tools from AWS and Google Cloud, as well.
SOFTWARE
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Hiber signs up to use Inmarsat’s ELERA satellite system for hard-to-reach IoT

Busy Dutch industrial IoT scale-up Hiber has announced it will use Inmarsat’s new ELERA satellite IoT network to expand its own low-power wide-area (LPWA) IoT network, which goes under the name Hiberband. The deal allows Hiber, founded in 2016, to “gain years in satellite connectivity development”, it said, and “cements” UK-based Inmarsat as a bedrock tech provider for “digital-native companies with ambitious business plans”.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

UnaBiz raises $25m in Series B round to set itself as ‘unified LPWAN’ solution provider

Singapore-based IoT service provider UnaBiz has raised a further $25 million as part of a Series B funding round led by Tokyo-based investment company SPARX Group. The round was oversubscribed, the company said, with participation also from Taiwanese venture and private equity firm CDIB Capital Group, Singapore-based investment company G K Goh Holdings, and oil and gas company Thai Oil.
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

‘No one is making money’ – the China NB-IoT story is a cautionary tale, says Nordic

The China model for NB-IoT – state-sponsored incentives, flat-rated airtime pricing, commoditization of hardware – is not all it is cracked up to be, reckon some. Market stats, from various analyst groups, suggest the lion’s share (anecdotally, 90-95 percent) of the NB-IoT market, as it is today, exists in China. “Yes, and zero percent of the profits,” responds Svein-Egil Nielsen, chief technology officer at Nordic Semiconductor.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Nokia achieves private 5G record 110Gbps speed

Nokia has achieved a record transmission rate of 110Gbps on a Private 5G network, a milestone that it believes demonstrates the viability of industrial-grade wireless for mission critical applications. Many industrial customers that will rely on high performance and low latency will turn to Private 5G, which offers dedicated connectivity...
TECHNOLOGY
104.1 WIKY

Dell to release software to help telcos manage 5G networks

(Reuters) – Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it will release software designed to help telecommunications carriers manage the computers in their networks, deepening its push to become a major player in 5G technology. Dell has been working to take advantage of an industry-wide movement toward a technology called Open...
SOFTWARE
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Disruptive tech a hard sell for anxious enterprises – the real challenge for NB-IoT

He-said / she-said; the finger-pointing between the rank and file in the cellular NB-IoT sector is futile, and wrong anyway. So says Adarsh Krishnan, research director at ABI Research, one of the better commentators on the subject. If we are to play the blame game, he says, to explain away the deathly pace of NB-IoT takeup outside of China, then there is a third party to consider: the enterprises themselves. They are just not ready, reckons Krishnan.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Private distributed ledger technology or public blockchain?

Some people think that permissioned distributed ledger technology can perform better than open blockchain because it is tweaked to address the issues of the latter. Such systems are also called “permissioned blockchain,” as if blockchain is a high-level concept and “permissioned” is one of its variants. But this statement is controversial and down below, you will come to understand why.
TECHNOLOGY
tctmagazine.com

HP 3D printing tech & nTopology design software enables prosthetic device manufacture in Guatemala

A non-profit provider of prosthetics is harnessing nTopology design software and HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology to support amputees in northern Guatemala. LifeNabled is based in Raleigh, North Carolina and was founded by husband and wife duo Brent and Meredith Wright to support patients in Guatemala who don’t have the means to afford prosthetic care. Over the past 15 years, LifeNabled has treated hundreds of patients, but since the traditional fabrication techniques involved in manufacturing prosthetics was taking its toll on the team, they have now decided to embrace additive manufacturing.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy