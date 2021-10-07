Druid Software recruited by Proximus and BICS to enable private-public 5G SA roaming

He-said / she-said; the finger-pointing between the rank and file in the cellular NB-IoT sector is futile, and wrong anyway. So says Adarsh Krishnan, research director at ABI Research, one of the better commentators on the subject. If we are to play the blame game, he says, to explain away the deathly pace of NB-IoT takeup outside of China, then there is a third party to consider: the enterprises themselves. They are just not ready, reckons Krishnan.

