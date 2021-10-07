Druid Software recruited by Proximus and BICS to enable private-public 5G SA roaming
Ireland-based private core network provider Druid Software has been recruited by Proximus to serve enterprise customers running private 4G and 5G installations. It has been working with the Belgian network operator, along with its international roaming business BICS, to test outbound roaming between public 5G SA networks, as well as to enable enterprises to roam between private and public network infrastructure.enterpriseiotinsights.com
