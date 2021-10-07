Fat-Cat Salaries for Scaredy-Cats
Welcome back. At our last therapy session, we agreed that, to make you superhappy with your job, all management would have to do is pay you a boatload of money. Unfortunately, that boat has sunk. If you're not getting paid the salary you deserve right now, and you still haven't quit, it's very unlikely that management will short-circuit their Teslas, wipe the caviar off their chins and decide on their own that they really should pay you a lot more.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0