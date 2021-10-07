Fat-Cat Salaries for Scaredy-Cats

This past weekend I went to Atlanta to mingle and network with some of the elite in radio over there. The energy was high as I was rubbing shoulders with some high-profile program directors and artists who were trying to connect with radio to get exposure to their music. However, this flight on Delta Airlines was like none that I have had before. Believe me, the staff was friendly and made sure that all of my traveling needs were accommodated. It kicked off first with me missing my flight. I was flying out of Lafayette for a 7 am flight and unfortunately I got caught up at home and didn't make it on time.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO