San Jose, CA

San Jose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

San Jose Sentinel
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cJyFtLw00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers then Mostly Sunny

    • High 68 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

