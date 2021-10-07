San Jose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight Chance of Rain Showers then Mostly Sunny
- High 68 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0