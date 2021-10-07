CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna vaccine. Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use.

Business Insider

US officials increasingly believe directed-energy attacks are behind Havana Syndrome cases, report says

US investigators increasingly believe that Havana Syndrome symptoms are caused by directed-energy attacks. Behind closed doors, officials reportedly believe a hostile foreign government such as Russia is responsible. Sen. Marco Rubio said that suggesting the symptoms are psychosomatic is "quackery." US officials are increasingly convinced directed-energy attacks by a hostile...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
Joe Biden
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
kdal610.com

Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from Nov – PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy. Visitors from least 10 countries including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

New Zealand reports fall in local COVID-19 cases, all in Auckland

(Reuters) – New Zealand on Monday reported a slight easing in new COVID-19 cases, all of them in the country’s biggest city of Auckland, as authorities look to step up the pace of vaccination efforts to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant. A total of 35 new cases were...
DELTA, WI
kdal610.com

IMF cuts global growth outlook as supply bottlenecks hobble pandemic recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Persistent supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures are constraining the global economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday as it cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers. In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF trimmed its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US to open land borders to vaccinated travelers in November

The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a senior White House official announced Tuesday. The official said the administration would give the "precise date very soon" -- both for land crossings as well as international air travel, which would be timed to "go together." The United States had already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed in March 2020 to travelers coming from the European Union, Britain and China, with India and Brazil added to the list later. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Colombia to leave 'Havana Syndrome' embassy probe to US

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Tuesday that his government is aware of cases of so-called "Havana Syndrome" at the US Embassy in Bogota, but is leaving the investigation to Washington. "Of course we have knowledge of this situation but I want to leave it to the US authorities, who are doing their own investigation, because it is about their own personnel," Duque told reporters in New York during an official US visit in which he has also visited Washington.
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is discussing cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday to develop new strategies […]
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS

