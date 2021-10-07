What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a senior White House official announced Tuesday. The official said the administration would give the "precise date very soon" -- both for land crossings as well as international air travel, which would be timed to "go together." The United States had already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed in March 2020 to travelers coming from the European Union, Britain and China, with India and Brazil added to the list later. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO