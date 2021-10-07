4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
