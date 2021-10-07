4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.