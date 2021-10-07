CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Report
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

