Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday they had asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from five to 11, Pfizer said in a post on Twitter. “We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to. @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization...

kdal610.com

#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#U S#Reuters#Eua
