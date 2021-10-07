CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Cloudy forecast for Walnut Creek? Jump on it!

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 6 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walnut Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cJyFnIo00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 55 °F
    • 9 to 23 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

