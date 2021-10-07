CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Weather Forecast

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 6 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cJyFjlu00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manhattan Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MANHATTAN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manhattan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
943
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy