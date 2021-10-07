CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Thursday set for clouds in Baltimore - 3 ways to make the most of it

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 6 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Baltimore Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baltimore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cJyFapN00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
