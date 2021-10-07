Thursday set for clouds in Baltimore - 3 ways to make the most of it

(BALTIMORE, MD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Baltimore Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baltimore:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.