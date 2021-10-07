CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cJyFVMc00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Jump on Seattle’s rainy forecast today

(SEATTLE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seattle Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
