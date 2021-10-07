Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
