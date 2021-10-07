CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Another cloudy day in Newark — make the most of it with these activities

 6 days ago

(NEWARK, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cJyFTbA00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • 2 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

