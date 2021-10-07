CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cJyFSiR00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

