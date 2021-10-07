Alameda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
