Alameda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cJyFQwz00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

