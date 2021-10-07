Daily Weather Forecast For Los Altos
LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly Cloudy
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
