Jay Cutler Dated Jana Kramer Just to Annoy Kristin Cavallari, Sources Claim
Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer didn't find true love in their brief relationship, with an insider spilling to E! News Wednesday that the former football player "broke it off" with the country singer after just a few dates. Cutler, who split from Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and three children together, was first spotted with the One Tree Hill alum in Nashville last month before they traveled together to South Carolina.popculture.com
Comments / 0