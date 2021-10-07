CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Cutler Dated Jana Kramer Just to Annoy Kristin Cavallari, Sources Claim

By Anna Rumer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Cutler and Jana Kramer didn't find true love in their brief relationship, with an insider spilling to E! News Wednesday that the former football player "broke it off" with the country singer after just a few dates. Cutler, who split from Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and three children together, was first spotted with the One Tree Hill alum in Nashville last month before they traveled together to South Carolina.

Kristin Cavallari Posts Cryptic ‘Filming’ Photos With Pal Justin Anderson

Kristin Cavallari had followers freaking out after she shared collection of cryptic images of cameras following her and her finest pal, Justin Anderson. On her Instagram story on September 29, Cavallari posted a photograph of a room in her Nashville-area dwelling being arrange with what seemed to be tv cameras.
Kristin Cavallari Is Filming a New TV Show: Details

The rest is still unwritten. Kristin Cavallari is filming a new reality show, she revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, September 29. “It was only a matter of time,” the Uncommon James designer, 34, wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of her and best friend Justin Anderson, adding a video camera emoji. She also took to her Story to add photos of cameramen.
Why Jay Cutler "Broke It Off" With Jana Kramer After Brief Romance

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer had fun while it lasted. But a source tells E! News that the former pro football player and the actress are no longer dating. The insider says Jay recently "broke it off" with Jana after going out a few times. This was one of Jay's first forays into the dating world since splitting from Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari in 2020. The duo was married for nearly seven years and share three children together. According to the source, Jay started courting Jana, who recently separated from Mike Caussin, "to get under Kristin's skin." But, the insider claims, "it didn't work, so he broke it off. They went out all over...
South Carolina State
Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She and Ex Mike Caussin Agree on

Watch: Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are seeing eye to eye on a crucial issue involving their children!. The exes, who called it quits in April after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in July, have both appeared to move on. However, that doesn't mean they aren't on the same page when it comes to setting boundaries while dating others.
Kristin Cavallari Gives Big Relationship Status Update After Chase Rice Romance Reports

Kristin Cavallari has given her fans a big relationship status update, following reports that she had a brief romance with country music star Chase Rice. According to PEOPLE, the Laguna Beach alum took to Instagram over the weekend and answered some questions from her fans and followers. At one point, someone asked if she was currently dating, to which Cavallari replied, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I've just been having fun." The Uncommon James founder then added, "I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."
Kristin Cavallari
Jana Kramer
Chase Rice
Kristin Cavallari: I'll get married again one day

Kristin Cavallari is convinced she'll get married again one day. The 34-year-old TV star - who was married to former NFL player Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 - has revealed via an Instagram Story Q&A that she hopes to tie the knot again in the future, although she's not in any rush "whatsoever".
Kristin Cavallari Says She's Single After Dates with Chase Rice: 'I Haven't Wanted a Boyfriend'

The Uncommon James founder, 34, opened up about her relationship status on Sunday as she answered a series of questions from Instagram followers regarding her love life. When asked if she was dating, the Laguna Beach alum responded, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though — I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."
Jana Kramer: Co-parenting is very hard

Jana Kramer admits co-parenting with Mike Caussin is "very hard". The 37-year-old singer split from Mike, 34, earlier this year, and she's conceded that co-parenting with the former NFL star has been a big challenge. Jana - who has Jolie, five, and Jace, two, with Mike - told Us Weekly:...
Kristin Cavallari Demonstrates How to Elevate a Romper in These Beloved Woven Heels

Kristin Cavallari demonstrated how to turn a romper into glam evening attire during her trip to Mexico this week. Sharing images from her beachside vacation on Instagram last night, the media personality tapped Camila Coehlo’s brand for a printed statement look; the plunging wrap silhouette included a tropical palm leaf print and a long-sleeve silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) To elevate the look further, Cavallari tapped Bottega Veneta in her new go-to mules. Bottega Veneta’s footwear is quickly becoming the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many...
Kristin Cavallari wanted to 'set the record straight' about her love life

TV star Kristin Cavallari is currently "too busy with her business and her kids" to find love. Kristin Cavallari was determined to "set the record straight" with her recent Instagram post about her love life. The 34-year-old TV star took to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month to confirm that...
Jana Kramer on being a ‘badass mama’ and ‘thriving in being alone’ after her divorce

Welcome to So Mini Ways, Yahoo Life’s parenting series on the joys and challenges of child-rearing. It’s been a year of transitions for actress and singer Jana Kramer: a divorce, a surgery, a new life as a single mom dipping her toe in the dating waters. Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, nearly 3, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, has been pouring her heart out on social media every step of the way on this bold new journey, sharing her vulnerability in tearful selfies and in her latest song, “Voices.”
See Lifetime's 35-Movie Holiday Slate Starring Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer, Tia Mowry and More

It's never too early to start making holiday plans — and Lifetime's about to keep you very, very busy. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the 2021 slate of "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" films features a whopping 35 holiday movies, with stars including Reba McEntire, Smokey Robinson, Marie Osmond, Jana Kramer, Tia Mowry, Melissa Joan Hart, Kelly Rowland, Chad Michael Murray, Mario Lopez and so many more. And, of course, they'll also feature mistletoe, good cheer, and hot cocoa connoisseurs.
