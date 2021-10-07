Photo shows texts sent by “scared” son to mom during school shooting
A photo shows a string of terrified text messages a mother received from her son on Wednesday morning during a shooting at his high school in Arlington, Texas. Four people were injured in the shooting, including three who were hospitalized, and the suspect was taken into custody. A screenshot of...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
FORT WORTH, Texas — For weeks, Mary and Cecil Hanshaw waited desperately for their daughter Maricruz Reyes Mathis to call. “I had that little bit of glimpse of hope,” said Mary. “Lord, you let that phone ring, and I could pick it up and hear her voice.”. Their daughter, 33-year-old...
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police released new information on the investigation into the shooting at Timberview High School where a student and teacher were shot. Police say the moments leading up to the shooting were captured on cellphone video taken by a student inside the classroom where it all happened.
Mansfield, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – A 15-year old Mansfield ISD student allegedly targeted in a shooting Wednesday morning has been identified as Zacchaeus Selby. According to our media partner WFAA-TV, Selby is in a medically induced coma after being shot four times, allegedly by fellow student, 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins.
The 18-year old accused of wounding four people at Arlington’s Timberview High School was released from jail Thursday after his family bailed him out of the Tarrant County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Timothy Simpkins faces three counts of aggravated assault after police say he pulled a gun from his...
ARLINGTON, Texas - The family of the 15-year-old boy who was critically injured in the Timberview High School shooting is asking for prayers as he struggles to recover. Zacchaeus Selby’s mother, Iysha Selby, talked to reporters Friday as he underwent another round of surgery. She said he has been in...
The family of a 15-year-old shooting victim at a Texas high school were “shocked” by the video of a fight that police say led to the incident. Timothy Simpkins, 18, allegedly shot Zacchaeus Selby, 15, four times with a .45-caliber handgun during a fight that broke out at Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday.
Kandy Schiele, whose son is a 14-year-old freshman at Timberview High School in Arlington talks about staying strong for son after a shooting at the school on Oct. 6, 2021. Her son was not injured in the incident.
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager in custody, accused of opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington on October 6 has been moved to another facility.
County records show Timothy George Simpkins has been transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond amount remains the same — at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
‘Mom, This Is Not A Drill, I Love You’: Parents Share Texts From Kids During Timberview High School Shooting
Police say the 18-year-old is the person who opened fire in a classroom on the 2nd floor of Timberview High...
The family of the young man who allegedly injured four people, including his teacher, when he opened fire at a Texas high school claim the 18-year-old brought a handgun for protection after being targeted by bullies for wearing nice clothes and driving a nice car. Timothy George Simpkins, a student...
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is speaking only to FOX 29 about the impact of gun violence in the city on her family after her son turned himself in accused of shooting another teen. "I was shocked. I was really in shock. I couldn’t understand. I was in my feelings,"...
Yesterday, a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas sent three people to the hospital, with one still in critical condition today. School shootings usually stay in the headlines for weeks following the event but why has this one fallen off the bandwagon so quickly? Lars dives into that on today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/07/2021) and shares how we can do a better job at protecting our children at school. Take a listen below.
The student accused of injuring four people in a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday was released on bail from the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, as his attorney and family made new statements in his defense. The family of Timothy Simpkins, 18, gathered outside the...
Video captured the fight that led to a shooting Wednesday morning at Mansfield Timberview High School. Police arrested a suspect, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, after he turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. Simpkins, who is a student, fired shots in a classroom after being involved in a fight with another student, police...
One day after opening fire in an Arlington, Texas, high school and wounding four people, a suspected school shooter was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and reportedly celebrated with his family at a welcome home party. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault...
The suspect in the Arlington school shooting posted bond and was released from the Tarrant County jail about the same time his family wrote Thursday online that he’d been “threatened, beaten and harassed” since the beginning of the school year. The Facebook post attributed to his family said school authorities...
A Florida mom thought the best place to store a gun while cleaning was her kindergarten son’s backpack. Now she might go to jail. Ariana Carroll, a 26-year-old mom in Venice, Florida, told police she was cleaning out her car when, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she threw a loaded handgun case into her son’s backpack. The child then discovered the gun while in class in May and alerted a teacher, who told a school police officer. Carroll said she forgot to take the gun, which has been reported stolen in 2019 by her boyfriend, out before her kid went to school. She was then charged with improper storage of a firearm, but in an apparent cycle of bad luck, she missed her Oct. 4 court date, leading to her arrest. She now faces a second charge for contempt of court, an action she says occurred after she mistook her Oct. 4 date for Oct. 11. She now faces her next court date for both charges on Nov. 4.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city's north side on Saturday, Oct. 2. Police say a 75-year-old man shot his 49-year-old son during an argument. It happened in the 5400 block of N. 75th around 7:10 p.m. The victim was taken...
On Monday, an Arizona woman reportedly fatally shot her 2-year-old daughter and seriously wounded her 6-year-old son before trying to take her own life. The Arizona Republic acquired court documents which stated that Esther Callejas, 24, told family, including her husband, about being depressed shortly before the shooting. Callejas’ husband reportedly told police that he had taken her to the doctor, and she was prescribed anti-depression medication that he believed she was taking every day.
