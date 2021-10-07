CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Photo shows texts sent by “scared” son to mom during school shooting

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photo shows a string of terrified text messages a mother received from her son on Wednesday morning during a shooting at his high school in Arlington, Texas. Four people were injured in the shooting, including three who were hospitalized, and the suspect was taken into custody. A screenshot of...

sandhillsexpress.com

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wbap.com

15-Year Allegedly Seen in Viral MISD Video in Medically Induced Coma

Mansfield, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – A 15-year old Mansfield ISD student allegedly targeted in a shooting Wednesday morning has been identified as Zacchaeus Selby. According to our media partner WFAA-TV, Selby is in a medically induced coma after being shot four times, allegedly by fellow student, 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins.
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Details About Timberview High School Shooting

The 18-year old accused of wounding four people at Arlington’s Timberview High School was released from jail Thursday after his family bailed him out of the Tarrant County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Timothy Simpkins faces three counts of aggravated assault after police say he pulled a gun from his...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Accused Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Transferred To Tarrant County Jail

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager in custody, accused of opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington on October 6 has been moved to another facility. County records show Timothy George Simpkins has been transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond amount remains the same — at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. ‘Mom, This Is Not A Drill, I Love You’: Parents Share Texts From Kids During Timberview High School Shooting Police say the 18-year-old is the person who opened fire in a classroom on the 2nd floor of Timberview High...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Why Is Yesterday’s Texas School Shooting No Longer In The Headlines?

Yesterday, a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas sent three people to the hospital, with one still in critical condition today. School shootings usually stay in the headlines for weeks following the event but why has this one fallen off the bandwagon so quickly? Lars dives into that on today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/07/2021) and shares how we can do a better job at protecting our children at school. Take a listen below.
ARLINGTON, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Alleged TX school shooter released on bond, gets welcome home party

One day after opening fire in an Arlington, Texas, high school and wounding four people, a suspected school shooter was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and reportedly celebrated with his family at a welcome home party. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault...
ARLINGTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Florida Mom Charged for Sending Son to School With Loaded Gun

A Florida mom thought the best place to store a gun while cleaning was her kindergarten son’s backpack. Now she might go to jail. Ariana Carroll, a 26-year-old mom in Venice, Florida, told police she was cleaning out her car when, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she threw a loaded handgun case into her son’s backpack. The child then discovered the gun while in class in May and alerted a teacher, who told a school police officer. Carroll said she forgot to take the gun, which has been reported stolen in 2019 by her boyfriend, out before her kid went to school. She was then charged with improper storage of a firearm, but in an apparent cycle of bad luck, she missed her Oct. 4 court date, leading to her arrest. She now faces a second charge for contempt of court, an action she says occurred after she mistook her Oct. 4 date for Oct. 11. She now faces her next court date for both charges on Nov. 4.
FLORIDA STATE
CrimeOnline

Mom Fatally Shoots Toddler Daughter, Wounds Son While Saying She Wants Them To Go to Heaven: Docs

On Monday, an Arizona woman reportedly fatally shot her 2-year-old daughter and seriously wounded her 6-year-old son before trying to take her own life. The Arizona Republic acquired court documents which stated that Esther Callejas, 24, told family, including her husband, about being depressed shortly before the shooting. Callejas’ husband reportedly told police that he had taken her to the doctor, and she was prescribed anti-depression medication that he believed she was taking every day.
PHOENIX, AZ

