Kidney Function in Newly Diagnosed Diabetes: The Role of Community Socioeconomic Deprivation
Throughout the world, 40% to 50% of people with diabetes will develop diabetes-related kidney disease. Timely detection is critical to preventing disease progression and reducing associated risks. “The American Diabetes Association recommends estimating glomerular filtration rate (GFR) at the time of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and annually thereafter,” says Annemarie G. Hirsch, PhD, MPH. “However, at the time of a diabetes diagnosis, up to one-third of individuals already have evidence of kidney disease.”www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0