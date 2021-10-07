CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidney Function in Newly Diagnosed Diabetes: The Role of Community Socioeconomic Deprivation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the world, 40% to 50% of people with diabetes will develop diabetes-related kidney disease. Timely detection is critical to preventing disease progression and reducing associated risks. “The American Diabetes Association recommends estimating glomerular filtration rate (GFR) at the time of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and annually thereafter,” says Annemarie G. Hirsch, PhD, MPH. “However, at the time of a diabetes diagnosis, up to one-third of individuals already have evidence of kidney disease.”

#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Diabetes Care#Kidney Function#Gfr#Ssm Population Health#T2d#Csd#Ehr
