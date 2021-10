Production has doubled on this estate-grown wine, and the overall quality is excellent. Fresh and fragrant in blueberry and blackberry fruit, it's nicely layered and balanced across the palate. Along with the fresh berries are touches of savory Italian herbs and even a hint of dill. The tannins, though earthy and firm, are ripe and proportionate. This wine is sure to please immediately. Paul Gregutt.

DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO