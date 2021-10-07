CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Programming languages: This major update for Python has just arrived

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePython, the most popular programming language today, has reached version 3.10, marking the next major release since the decade-long transition from Python 2.7. Tiobe, the compiler of a language popularity index, this week crowned Python as the most popular programming language, placing it ahead of Java, C and JavaScript for the first time in 20 years. The appeal of Python, a 30-year-old language, is it's easy to learn, popular for machine learning and is backed by a big ecosystem of third-party software libraries that make it more useful in artificial intelligence, like Google's TensorFlow and Facebook's PyTorch.

