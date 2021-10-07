Playgon Goes Live with Solid Gaming
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB: PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has gone live with Solid Gaming, a Bally's Corporation Company.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0