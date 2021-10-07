CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Ballard Power (BLDP) and HDF Energy Announce World's First Multi-Megawatt Scale Baseload Hydrogen Power Plant

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that its partner, Hydrogene de France ("HDF Energy"; EURONEXT: HDF; www.hdf-energy.com), an Independent Power Producer dedicated to renewable power generation, commenced construction of the CEOG Renewstable® Power Plant ("CEOG") in French Guiana. CEOG is the world's first multi-megawatt, baseload hydrogen power plant, and the largest green hydrogen storage of intermittent renewable electricity sources. Also, CEOG is the first order for a new generation of megawatt power fuel cell systems dedicated to stationary applications, which will be mass produced in the HDF facility in Bordeaux.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Oregon company’s iron battery breakthrough could eat lithium’s lunch

The world’s electric grids are creaking under the pressure of volatile fossil-fuel prices and the imperative of weaning the world off polluting energy sources. A solution may be at hand, thanks to an innovative battery that’s a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion technology. SB Energy Corp., a U.S. renewable-energy firm that’s...
OREGON STATE
energy.gov

DOE Announces $20 Million to Produce Clean Hydrogen From Nuclear Power

Arizona Project Will Advance DOE’s Hydrogen Shot of $1 per 1 Kilogram of Clean Hydrogen in One Decade. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $20 million in funding to demonstrate technology that will produce clean hydrogen energy from nuclear power. This innovative approach will allow clean hydrogen to serve as a source for zero-carbon electricity and represent an important economic product for nuclear plants beyond electricity. The project, based in Arizona, will make progress on DOE’s H2@Scale vision for clean hydrogen across multiple sectors and help meet the Department’s Hydrogen Shot goal of $1 per 1 kilogram in one decade. This announcement is part of a week-long celebration of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day that culminates on October 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Power#Power Plants#Hydrogen Fuel#Energy Storage#Bldp#Streetinsider Premium#Ballard Power Systems#French#Guiana Ceog#Cleargen#Renewstable
oilandgas360.com

Today’s global energy crisis is just the first in the “clean power” era

(Bloomberg) –The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last. The shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the UK to China are unfolding just as demand roars back from the pandemic. But the planet has faced volatile energy markets and supply squeezes for decades. What’s different now is that the richest economies are also undergoing one of the most ambitious overhauls of their power systems since the dawn of the electric age — with no easy way to store the energy generated from renewable sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Announces Contract with Exolum to Develop 0.42 MW PEM Electrolyzer Plant and Hydrogen Refueling Station

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), a green hydrogen technology company, announced today that it has signed a contract with Exolum, a leading European fuel logistics and storage provider, to develop a turnkey solar-to-hydrogen plant to supply green hydrogen to Madrid, Spain. Fusion Fuel will install 21 of its HEVO-SOLAR units along with a co-located refueling station, which will serve as proof of concept of hydrogen for mobility applications. In addition to producing hydrogen from solar radiation during the daytime, the facility is expected to double its output by leveraging other sources of renewable energy to produce emissions-free hydrogen at night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

A German power plant just ran out of coal in latest energy shock

(Oct 3): The global energy crunch forced a German electricity producer to halt a power plant after it ran out of coal. Steag GmbH closed its Bergkamen-A plant in the western part of the country this week due to shortages of hard coal, it said by email. The closure is the first sign that Europe may need to count on mild and windy weather to keep the lights on as the continent faces shortages of natural gas and coal is unlikely to come to rescue.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Benzinga

Plug Power Forms JV With SK Group To Accelerate Hydrogen Energy Use In Asia: What You Need To Know

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced Wednesday another joint venture that is likely to expand its presence in Asia further. What Happened: Latham, New York-based Plug Power said it has formed a joint venture with SK E&S, part of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group, to accelerate the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source in the Asian markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

World's clean energy transition 'too slow': IEA

The global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fuelling even greater price volatility, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday. "We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead," said IEA chief Fatih Birol. "The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense." In its annual World Energy Outlook report -- published just weeks before the COP26 summit in Glasgow -- the IEA calculated that investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure would need to be more than trebled over the next decade if those pledges are to be met.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Danish electrolyzer firm Stiesdal next in Reliance’s new energy plans

Reliance Industries’ new energy arm will manufacture electrolyzers in India under a technology partnership with Denmark-based renewable energy firm Stiesdal A/S. The two sides have signed an agreement to collaborate on the technology development and manufacturing of Stiesdal HydroGen electrolyzers in India. Stiesdal claims its innovative electrolyzer technology can produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Jacobs (J) Extends Contract to Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jacobs (NYSE: J) was awarded an extension to its Project Management Resources (PMR) contract with EDF Nuclear Generation, operator of the U.K.'s nuclear power plants. The Jacobs team will continue to support the stations, which account for about 17% of the country's electricity output.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Oracle Power signs agreement to build hydrogen plant in Pakistan

UK-based power project developer Oracle Power has signed a non-exclusive co-operation agreement with PowerChina International Group to jointly build a 400MW hydrogen production facility in Pakistan. PowerChina is currently working on a technical pre-feasibility in the country and will help in financing and providing equity, if required, for the project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grant Piper News

The World Is Facing A Cascading Energy Crisis Right Before Peak Power Season

A stunned Lebanese population watched the lights go out across the entire country this past weekend. The power plants that keep the lights on ran out of fuel and were shut down. On Monday, one of their key oil facilities caught fire only adding to the fuel problems. The crisis weary nation fumed as their government scrambled to try and get the power plants back up and running. Lebanon's power crisis is not an isolated incident and it brings to light a growling global supply issue in the power market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy