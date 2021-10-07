Ballard Power (BLDP) and HDF Energy Announce World's First Multi-Megawatt Scale Baseload Hydrogen Power Plant
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that its partner, Hydrogene de France ("HDF Energy"; EURONEXT: HDF; www.hdf-energy.com), an Independent Power Producer dedicated to renewable power generation, commenced construction of the CEOG Renewstable® Power Plant ("CEOG") in French Guiana. CEOG is the world's first multi-megawatt, baseload hydrogen power plant, and the largest green hydrogen storage of intermittent renewable electricity sources. Also, CEOG is the first order for a new generation of megawatt power fuel cell systems dedicated to stationary applications, which will be mass produced in the HDF facility in Bordeaux.
