CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Sell Pointillist Subsidiary for $150M

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) today announced that the shareholders of Pointillist, Inc. (“Pointillist”), a majority owned subsidiary of Altisource, entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of the equity interests in Pointillist to Genesys Cloud Services, Inc. (“Genesys”) for $150 million (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price consists of an up-front payment of $145 million, subject to certain adjustments at closing, including a working capital adjustment, and an additional $5 million to be held in an escrow account to satisfy certain Genesys indemnification claims that may arise on or prior to the first anniversary of the sale closing, with the balance to be paid thereafter. On a fully diluted basis, Altisource owns approximately 69% of the equity of Pointillist. The Company estimates that it will receive approximately $100 million in cash at closing, subject to a working capital adjustment, and an additional $3.7 million in cash following the one-year anniversary of closing, assuming no indemnification claims. Altisource estimates it will recognize a pre-tax and after-tax gain of approximately $107 million from the sale which is anticipated to close before the end of the 2021 calendar year.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Winnebago's board OKs share buyback plan

Winnebago Industries Inc. said late Wednesday that its board has authorized a new share buyback plan of up to $200 million, replacing a previous $70 million share repurchase authorization. The buyback plan is the largest in the company's history "and reflects our confidence in the business, our strong cash generation ability and commitment to creating value for shareholders," Winnebago said in a statement. Winnebago's shares rose 2% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.2%.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vertex Energy Inc. For: Oct 11

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO PROMISSORY NOTE (the “First Amendment”) is made and entered into effective as of this 11th day of October, 2021, by and between Vertex Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Vertex”), and HPRM LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“HPRM”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Lubys, Inc. (LUB) Declares $2 Cash Liquidating Distribution

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB), which is in the process of monetizing its assets for the benefit of its shareholders, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $2.00 per share to be paid on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2021. The liquidating distribution is being paid from the net proceeds from recent property sales.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asps#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Pointillist#Genesys Cloud Services#Artificial Intelligence#Saas
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has filed a registration statement for a NYSE IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Prices 5M Share IPO at $14/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Board Votes to Approve Spinoff of Loyalty Ventures Inc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the separation of Alliance Data's LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces Digital Advisory Services Contract with Russian EuroChem

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE® by EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. Utilizing a cloud-based platform, KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations to top-quartile performance. Under the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Oil-Dri Corp. (ODC) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.08

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oil-Dri Corp. (NYSE: ODC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.08, versus $0.83 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.1 million, versus $64.84 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Prices 6.17M Share Offering at $81/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,172,840 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 925,926 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported Q4 EPS of $1.17, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $34.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $33.35 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. For: Oct 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (ROSEU) Prices 12.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ROSEU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tempo Automation Set to Go Public Through Merger with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Lowers Apple (AAPL) Dec. Qtr Estimates

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating and $170.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) but lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus Corporation (MCS) Files $150M Mixed Shelf Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that it has filed a new universal shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow The Marcus Corporation to potentially offer an indeterminate principal amount and number of securities in the future with a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of up to $150,000,000. The new shelf registration statement replaces The Marcus Corporation’s prior universal shelf registration statement, which expired on September 18, 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy