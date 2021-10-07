Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Sell Pointillist Subsidiary for $150M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) today announced that the shareholders of Pointillist, Inc. (“Pointillist”), a majority owned subsidiary of Altisource, entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of the equity interests in Pointillist to Genesys Cloud Services, Inc. (“Genesys”) for $150 million (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price consists of an up-front payment of $145 million, subject to certain adjustments at closing, including a working capital adjustment, and an additional $5 million to be held in an escrow account to satisfy certain Genesys indemnification claims that may arise on or prior to the first anniversary of the sale closing, with the balance to be paid thereafter. On a fully diluted basis, Altisource owns approximately 69% of the equity of Pointillist. The Company estimates that it will receive approximately $100 million in cash at closing, subject to a working capital adjustment, and an additional $3.7 million in cash following the one-year anniversary of closing, assuming no indemnification claims. Altisource estimates it will recognize a pre-tax and after-tax gain of approximately $107 million from the sale which is anticipated to close before the end of the 2021 calendar year.