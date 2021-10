Despite serving twice as many customers as Amtrak, intercity bus service did not receive direct aid during the pandemic from either the CARES Act or the American Rescue Act, writes Jake Blumgart. "For tens of millions of Americans, intercity bus companies like Greyhound, Megabus, and myriad smaller actors are an essential part of the nation’s transportation system." These services "have long served as a lifeline to areas without train or plane service, and for riders who don’t have access to a car. It is an essential service for rural America, for students, and for low-income people."

