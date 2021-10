Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron is calling a Special Board of County Commissioners Transportation Master Plan meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marathon Government Center. The commissioners will review and prioritize potential transportation improvement projects within the Transportation Master Plan. The County continues hosting meetings in a hybrid format where the public may attend in person or participate using Zoom technology at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/specialmeetingnov3. The meeting can be viewed at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/mctv and on Comcast channel 76, AT&T U-Verse channel 99, the MCTV Roku channel, or the Monroe County MCTV app.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO