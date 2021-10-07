TAP Pre-Applications Submitted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are looking for residents to oversee the police department. They have posted an application to the new Citizen Police Oversight Commission. Commissioners will help improve police conduct, enhance the quality of internal investigations and increase communication and engagement between the community and police department. “Serving on the Citizens Police Oversight Commission is a terrific opportunity to give back to our city,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “This new Commission will increase police accountability and bolster the relationship with the department and community it serves, both of which are key to improving public safety and creating a stronger city for us all.” The selection process is going to be led by a Selection Panel composed of three appointees from City Council and two appointees from the Kenney administration. The appointees are: Pastor Carl Day, Culture Changing Christians (Mayoral Appointment) Vanessa Garrett Harley, Managing Director’s Office (Mayoral Appointment) Anjelica Hendricks, Esq., Former Police Advisory Commission staff (Council Appointment) Pastor Mark Tyler, Mother Bethel/POWER (Council Appointment) Samantha J. Williams, Esq., Office of Councilmember Curtis Jones (Council Appointment) The application is now open and you can apply until Friday, Nov. 5. Click here to apply.

14 DAYS AGO