TAP Pre-Applications Submitted

Every two years, eligible applicants in our region submit project applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which funds non-motorized transportation projects like sidewalks, bike lanes, and trails. The CSPDC partnered with multiple local governments to submit eight TAP applications by the October 1, 2021 deadline. VDOT will review the applications and announce project awards in spring 2022.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Target Corporation has submitted a development application for an expansion and remodel project for the Duluth Target location. According to the application submitted to the Planning Commission, the Target store will undergo a complete store remodel and an exterior upgrade and expansion of 16,448 square feet on the north side of the building.
The IRS has given 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid. In this aid, more than 2 million people will be receiving the $1,400 checks in the month of July. But some officials are still pushing for the fourth round of stimulus aid. This fourth round would help in getting payments until the pandemic ends.
The U.S. has reported more than 43.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 7. There have been more than 700,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance...
The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission released its third, and likely last, drafts of its state legislative redistricting maps Oct.5 that would separate the northwestern portion of Montezuma County into a different Colorado House of Representatives district. The commission is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to grant final plan...
Contra Costa County, California – Individuals and groups interested in improving Contra Costa County’s fish and wildlife resources can now apply to the Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Committee. Grant applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The Fish and Wildlife Committee supports applications...
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow started moving into Grand County Tuesday with a problem ahead. There aren’t enough people to clear it.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 200 drivers across the state. It works on the state highways in the county, but the county’s Road and Bridge Department is also short of people. There are 12 jobs open on a team that’s usually about 46 total.
With 780 miles of county roads to plow, the superintendent of the county’s Road and Bridge Department says they’re trying to figure out how to do the shifts. More hours are likely, but it...
The Sturbridge Agricultural & Equestrian Center on Friday submitted an application with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to construct and operate a racetrack in Sturbridge, marking the first of many steps for pushing forward the proposed project, according to a Monday press release from the center. SAEC announced the creation of...
In an effort to alleviate the bus driver shortage in Howard, and many jurisdictions in Maryland, the county public school system is holding a bus driver hiring fair Friday in Columbia. On Sept. 2, the end of the first week of classes for Howard students, there were 96 bus driver...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County submitted its application for the vital Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to finance the Extended North Tunnel and other flood mitigation projects a part of the Ellicott City Safe & Sound plan. If approved, the game-changing loan will cover nearly the entire cost of the Extended North Tunnel, the centerpiece of the transformational flood mitigation plan. The County Council authorized borrowing up to $75 Million in funds through the WIFIA program earlier in 2021. The application is a giant leap for Ellicott City flood mitigation and follows an invitation to apply from the EPA and signals that the EPA intends to fund the projects included in the application, pending a review of detailed financial and engineering information.
Food insecurity has many advocates. Housing insecurity is more complicated. Although American Rescue Plan Act funding has been designated for rental subsidies, these funds are held up by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts State Legislature. First, in Massachusetts, there is a law against income source discrimination which prevents...
The Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority, with its partners, Accomack and Northampton counties, submitted an application under the Virginia Telecomunications Initiative 2022 program requesting $12.3 million in state funds to expand the broadband network in Accomack and Northampton counties. Applications were due Sept. 14 and the grant awards are...
The town is working to enhance cell phone coverage on the north end of the island as part of its underground utilities project. Town Manager Tom Harmer said the town has had conversations with representatives from Verizon Wireless and AT&T. “Verizon has actually indicated that they’ll be submitting an application...
Although Broward County School Board members agreed Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has performed well since they selected her in late July — during a pitched period battling Gov. Ron DeSantis over mask mandates in schools — they’re still not ready to put a ring on it. During its Tuesday regular...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are looking for residents to oversee the police department. They have posted an application to the new Citizen Police Oversight Commission.
Commissioners will help improve police conduct, enhance the quality of internal investigations and increase communication and engagement between the community and police department.
“Serving on the Citizens Police Oversight Commission is a terrific opportunity to give back to our city,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “This new Commission will increase police accountability and bolster the relationship with the department and community it serves, both of which are key to improving public safety and creating a stronger city for us all.”
The selection process is going to be led by a Selection Panel composed of three appointees from City Council and two appointees from the Kenney administration. The appointees are:
Pastor Carl Day, Culture Changing Christians (Mayoral Appointment)
Vanessa Garrett Harley, Managing Director’s Office (Mayoral Appointment)
Anjelica Hendricks, Esq., Former Police Advisory Commission staff (Council Appointment)
Pastor Mark Tyler, Mother Bethel/POWER (Council Appointment)
Samantha J. Williams, Esq., Office of Councilmember Curtis Jones (Council Appointment)
The application is now open and you can apply until Friday, Nov. 5.
Click here to apply.
The Board of Selectmen intends to meet Oct. 19 to evaluate Town Manager Scott Crabtree’s job performance. When board members voted 4-1 this summer to extend Crabtree’s contract for three years, one of the stipulations was for the selectmen to have a performance appraisal for the town manager in open session.
Clark County Commissioners will consider approving a franchise agreement with The Boring Company next week to build an underground transportation network that extends through the Las Vegas resort corridor.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority will pause the LaGuardia AirTrain Project.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has instructed the agency to look at alternative mass transit options to the airport.
The $2.1 billion project was first set forth by former governor Andrew Cuomo.
Plans for the AirTrain connected with public transportation at Willets Point in Queens, which would have allowed travelers to get to the airport from Midtown, Manhattan, in under 30 minutes.
SPRINGFIELD – To help increase capacity and facilitate faster access to COVID-19 testing in schools across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with the U.S. Health and Human Services’ Midwest COVID-19 Testing Coordination Center (MCC) to provide testing to all public and private schools that are now seeking to establish a testing program. This partnership will add testing capacity, expedite the testing onboarding process, and tap into additional
Continue Reading
Comments / 0