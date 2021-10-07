CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines plans over 3,500 domestic flights to tap holiday demand

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - United Airlines said on Thursday it plans to operate more than 3,500 domestic flights in December, its largest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic, seeking to capitalize on pent-up holiday season demand from travelers who did not see friends and family last year. The U.S carrier...

Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
StreetInsider.com

United Airlines (UAL) Plans 10 New Flights and Five New Destinations Debuting Summer 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United (NASDAQ: UAL) today announced the largest transatlantic expansion in its history, including 10 new flights and five new, vogue destinations – Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. All of the new routes – which are set to begin in Spring 2022 – are not served by any other North American carrier. Additionally, next year, United will add new flights to five popular European destinations: Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich and Rome. Lastly, United will launch seven routes that were interrupted due to the pandemic to Bangalore, Frankfurt, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Nice and Zurich. Flights are subject to government approval.
kusi.com

Southwest Airlines cancels over 2,000 flights in the past 4 days

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KUSI) – Thousands of travelers are just now catching their planes after a major meltdown of some kind at Southwest Airlines that began over the past weekend. More than 2,000 flights were canceled over the past four days and a debate continues about the true reason...
CBS LA

Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems. “If it’s not an emergency, I would not fly with Southwest right now even though I love Southwest,” passenger Debbie Day said. Back from a two-week cruise with her husband and another couple, Day was sitting in the Southwest terminal at LAX flanked by eight pieces of luggage. “To be honest, I’m not real happy. I’m a little bit sad and I’m really worried because I’m out...
bizjournals

United Airlines suspends several nonstop flights from SFO

United Airlines has suspended several nonstops to popular business destinations from San Francisco International Airport through February. United (NASDAQ: UAL) suspended SFO nonstops to Calgary, a Canadian energy and business center; Northwest Arkansas National Airport, popular with tech vendors and other suppliers to Walmart, based in nearby Bentonville; Toronto; St. Louis; and Oklahoma City.
corpmagazine.com

United Airlines Plans Largest Domestic Schedule Since March 2020

CHICAGO (PR Newswire) — United announced that it will fly its biggest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic to meet an expected surge in holiday travel, with an emphasis on connecting the Midwest to warm weather cities like Las Vegas and Orlando as well as offering nearly 70 daily flights to ski destinations, including new service between Orange County and Aspen.
pymnts

United Airlines Debuts PayPal QR Codes for In-Flight Payments

United Airlines is partnering with PayPal to make in-flight purchases touch-free even if no Wi-Fi is available, World Airline News reported Wednesday (Oct. 6). Starting in November, United customers on some flights can show a flight attendant a PayPal QR code and use it to buy snacks and other items, according to the report.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Made Paying for In-Flight Drinks That Much Easier

If you're not starting your 8-hour travel day with a bright and early in-flight mimosa, let me say you're doing it wrong. Especially now that United Airlines has made it that much easier to purchase snacks and drinks aboard. No more rifling through your luggage for a wallet because the carrier has teamed up with PayPal to offer a QR code payment method.
